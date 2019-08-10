Student driver sends SUV into ditch

By Bobby Block

A teen driver in Newhall ended her lesson in an unfortunate way Saturday. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

A young girl whose family was teaching her how to drive drove her family’s SUV through a chainlink fence and over a hillside, witnesses said.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy interviews the occupants of an SUV that went off the road, through a fence and down a steep 60 foot embankment near Deputy Jake Drive in Newhall on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the scene. Dan Watson/The Signal

The incident occurred in Newhall, just outside of the parking lot of McGrath Elementary on Deputy Jake Kuredjian Drive.

“She mistook the break for the gas,” said witness Joseph Soqui, a sixth-grade teacher at McGrath.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies examine the damage after an SUV went off the road, through a fence and down a steep 60 foot embankment near Deputy Jake Drive in Newhall on Saturday. No injuries were reported at the scene. Dan Watson/The Signal

While the car sustained visible damage, no injuries were reported.

“I just saw them climb out of the passenger side,” Soqui said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said no one was arrested, and no citation was issued in connection with the incident.