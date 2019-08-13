Summer Sunset Concert enters final week

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series is coming to a close with its final music-filled Friday evening, featuring Ride the Tide this week.



Surf’s up with Ride the Tide, a surf band that plays pop and rock favorites, such as music from artists like The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, The Eagles, Mama’s & The Papa’s and many more, according to event organizers.



For more than 20 years, the marketplace has hosted free weekly sunset concerts at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music, as well.



The final concert is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

