Dwight Kennedy of "Ride The Tide" points to Daniele Piccini as she dances the twist during the Summer Sunset Concert at Valencia Marketplace. The music for a "summer block party" included about 30 beach, dance, cars and family tunes for approximately 300 attendees. Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal

Summer Sunset Concert enters final week

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series is coming to a close with its final music-filled Friday evening, featuring Ride the Tide this week. 

Surf’s up with Ride the Tide, a surf band that plays pop and rock favorites, such as music from artists like The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, The Eagles, Mama’s & The Papa’s and many more, according to event organizers. 

For more than 20 years, the marketplace has hosted free weekly sunset concerts at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music, as well. 

The final concert is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Latest Stories