Barricade in Canyon Country results in no arrests, no weapons found

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday at a mobile home park in Canyon Country.



The call came around 3 p.m. at the Mint Canyon Mobile Manor, located on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway, where one suspect was temporarily detained and another was believed to be barricaded inside a trailer.



Deputies later entered the home where the incident allegedly took place with guns drawn to search the residence.



Sheriff’s Deputies enter a mobile home with guns drawn after they received report of an assault. Bobby Block / The Signal

“When deputies got there, they confirmed no weapons were used,” said Lt. James Royal, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “There was a possible physical altercation, but no one got arrested and no one went to the hospital.”



Neither party involved wanted to divulge any information about the argument, according to Royal.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were also dispatched to the scene at 3:08 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.



As of 4 p.m., deputies remain on scene for further investigation.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies waiting outside a unit where a suspect is believed to be barricaded at the Mint Canyon Mobile Manor on Saturday afternoon. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal