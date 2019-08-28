Three transported to hospital after collision on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country

Three people were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday night after two vehicles collided on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.



“The call came in from CHP (California Highway Patrol) at 9:10 p.m. as two vehicles blocking lanes on Sierra Highway and Davenport Road,” said Michael Pittman, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor.



A minivan and a Toyota sedan reportedly suffered moderate front damage as a result of the collision, according to the CHP report. Initial information showed that a physical fight had occurred, but CHP officials said the matter was still under investigation as of 10 p.m.



Three people were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries, said Pittman. The ages and genders of each were not known.

