Unhealthy air quality forecasted for sensitive residents

The air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals on Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.



Other parts of Southern California expected to have unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals include the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, according to health officials.



Those living or working in the areas who have heart disease, asthma or any other respiratory diseases are advised to minimize outdoor activities, according to Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health officer.



Children who have conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity at schools, camps or other recreational programs and should stay indoors as much as possible, officials said.



For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the Air Quality Management District website at aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

