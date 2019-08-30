Valencia Christian Center hosts lecture with minister, author

The Valencia Christian Center, in partnership with Noah’s Ark Publishing, is hosting a lecture, featuring Minister Laval W. Belle, author of “Your Dreams & Visions,” on Sept. 8.



Not only an author, Belle is a highly respected producer, playwright, advocate, minister and founder of Caring Ministries, a nonprofit committed to serving and meeting the needs of all people, according to event organizers.



As a minister, Belle has taught “Spiritual Gifts and Making of a Leader” courses at West Angeles Bible College and traveled across the country to urban communities motivating people through inspirational dialogue, whether in seminars and conferences, congregational services and small groups, or even prisons.



The event, which is free to attend, is expected to feature Belle, speaking on life’s purpose with the theme of “Dreams & Visions: It’s Time to Make Your Dreams Come to Light,” as well as a meet and greet opportunity and book signing. Refreshments are also planned to be provided.



“This is a great opportunity to hear from a well-known, local leader that has educated and uplifted individuals and communities all over the country,” said Dr. Swanzi Saunders, Valencia Christian Center’s senior pastor, in a prepared statement Thursday. “Laval Belle is a committed, dedicated and strong-willed individual impacting communities in a positive way. The message he will deliver will be one that should not be missed.”



The event is scheduled 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Valencia Christian Center, located at The Canyon Santa Clarita in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Boulevard, No. 1351.



Belle is also expected to hold a Q&A session based on his book at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the center.



For more information, visit valenciachristiancenter.org or call 661-296-4822.

