‘Very intoxicated’ man prompts immediate response

First responders descended on a Newhall motel mid-afternoon Tuesday for a report of an “very intoxicated” man.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a man in need of emergency medical attention at the Santa Clarita Motel on the 24900 block of Railroad Avenue.



“The call came in for a sick person requiring advanced life support,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



Paramedics arrived at the motel, between 15th Street and Via Princessa, at 1:37 p.m., within two minutes of the emergency call.



“The man was reported to be very intoxicated,” Bennett said.



In the end, paramedics treated the man at the motel and did not take him to the hospital, he said.



A check of Tuesday’s daily arrest log shows that 13 of the 19 arrests made Monday, from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday, involved either drugs or alcohol.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

