Why We Recommend A Sandals Resort Vacation?

Sandals is an exclusive collection of 15 inclusive earth’s most utopian luxurious resorts. Sandals’ resorts are especially for a uniquely romantic vacation for couples. As the best of everything is already incorporated in a simple upfront price, you will have the royal opportunity to get pampered without having to worry about the budget.

Here, have a glance over the reasons for which we recommend the travelers to spend their vacation holed up in one of the Sandals’ resorts:

1. Sandals can be done on a budget:

Along with a royal treatment and high-quality services, Sandals is often associated with a high price tag as well. If you are going for more exclusive packages like butler service or honeymoon suites, then it would definitely cost a bit more.

Remember that you will be getting exactly what you are paying for, still, you will be benefited for their amazing offers and discounts occasionally, like up to 60% off the rack rate, first night free, and substantial airfare credits.

Travelers can also save money with the exclusive Sandals promo code while making their next booking in any Sandal resort.

2. No Hidden Fees:

Sandals really mean the word “all-inclusive”. There are many resorts charging extra costs or taxes after your arrival at the resort which is not really the ‘all-inclusive’ thing.

In Sandal resorts, you will have unlimited Wi-Fi, unrestricted dining, top brand alcohol, Airport transfers and resort transfers, luxurious accommodations and unlimited enjoyment of activities like diving and golf within the pre-collected amount.

Optional Services like spa services, beach cabanas, Optional Tours, Medical Assistance and off-resort activities are also available in exchange of some amount.

3. Great service:

All Sandals resorts are renowned for their excellent service, amazing staff, and associates which bring people back to their properties year after year. Again and again, Sandals have encountered returning of their excited guests to reconnect with their favorite staff members daily, often embracing them as old friends.

This is truly clear visibility of the strong service-oriented culture that Sandals resorts have been able to cultivate, especially adding the anti-tipping rules. Employees are encouraged to know and help guests personally and unconditionally.

4. Local ambiance:

Sandals resorts are unique for their cookie cutter-room which are scattered throughout several low rise units with furnishings like poster beds, handcrafted mahogany pieces, and the unique island accents that differentiate these lodgings. Sandals’ resorts have an intimate special atmosphere, the rooms are laid out with open common spaces, sometimes in remote areas to wander and explore.

5. First-class in every aspect:

Rooms of Sandals are always spacious and decorated with a royal finish look. They are provided with various in-room amenities like a minibar stocked with top-shelf liquor, a bottle of Champagne, juices, water, and sodas. In some resorts, you can also have an in-room coffee maker and a kettle with tea, coffee, sugar, and creamer stocked. All-day housekeeping and efficient room service are inclusive.

All Sandals’ resorts have premium options for food with an ala carte option for buffet breakfast, and also room service available. Sandals arrange romantic theme-oriented parties for the amusement of couples and they also have a classy piano bar playing the top picks of the ’70s and ’80s.

Conclusion:

Besides, the above factors, the responsive and efficient crew members of the Sandals add to the idyllic setting of the resort. One of the Sandals crew will meet you at the airport no sooner than the arrival of your destination, and then greet you in the most welcoming way and get you pumped for your imminent stay. Thus, due to all these reasons, we highly recommend a Sandals Resort vacation.