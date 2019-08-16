Woman allegedly throws knives, goes for chainsaw

A Canyon Country woman stands accused of going after a family member with a chainsaw, albeit one that was turned off, after two failed attempts to hit her intended victim with steak knives she allegedly threw.



The incident unfolded during a family disturbance inside a Canyon Country home Wednesday, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The disturbance turned physical, she said, when the woman became verbally abusive, and then physically aggressive, with a family member.



“The suspect went and retrieved a steak knife and threw it at the victim, missing,” Miller said. The suspect then went and grabbed another steak knife and threw it at the victim, missing a second time.



Not finished with the attack, the suspect reached for a chainsaw and went after the victim.



Thankfully for the victim, the chainsaw was not turned on, Miller noted.



On Wednesday, about 8 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Phillips, 20, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.



On Wednesday, about 8 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Phillips, 20, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

Phillips, described by arresting deputies as a part-time worker, was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.