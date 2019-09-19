19-year-old driver shears hydrant, arrested on DUI charges

After a man allegedly drove over a fire hydrant Friday night, deputies arrested him on DUI-related charges.

Andrew Larochelle, 19, drove crashed into a fire hydrant in an SUV around 11:30 p.m. at Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“All the information came through (LASD),” said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melinda Choi. “It was a traffic collision involving a hydrant.”

As the flooding continued in the area, officials reportedly worked to temporarily shut down McBean as they attempted to shut off the spouting water.

“Deputies did arrest a 19-year-old male driver, Andrew Larochelle, around 11:30 p.m. last night for DUI,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Larochelle was booked at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Fire officials were on scene until approximately midnight, working to shut off the water, according to Choi.

No injuries were reported.