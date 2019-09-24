‘Ask a Nurse’ program begins at Bella Vida

By Raychel Stewart

Bella Vida senior center began a new service for its clients Tuesday, providing free wellness checks and one-on-one conversations with nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registered nurses will be available on the fourth Monday of each month at the senior center, according to organizers. Seniors are able to schedule appointments where general health questions can be answered and blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels can be tested.

While the word is still getting out about the new, free service, health care providers at the center Tuesday were excited for the opportunity.

“Life can sometimes get in the way, and people may not have the resources to get answers to their questions or concerns,” said Katherine Chavez, registered nurse from Henry Mayo. “Now they can come here and talk to us.”

More than 20% of people 65 and older suffer from poor health, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This program will give access to people who didn’t have it previously, Chavez said, adding she’ll be able to give advice for seniors to stay in good health.

“I’m not from Santa Clarita, but once I heard of the work Henry Mayo does with seniors, I fully supported it,” said Chavez. “I wanted to volunteer as quickly as I could.”

If the popularity of the program increases at the senior center, a second day could be added each month.

Chavez hopes the program will increase access to health care for seniors from throughout the region, and help them take advantage of the resources offered at Henry Mayo.

Henry Mayo offers free community education classes where people can register to learn more on topics such as lung, heart and brain health and nutrition. Support groups are also offered.

To learn more about the Ask A Nurse program, call the Bella Vida senior center at 661-259-9444 or visit the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital news page at https://www.henrymayo.com/news-updates/

To learn more about the Henry Mayo community education classes or to register, call 661-200-2300 or visit their webpage www.henrymayo.com/classes