Bat-wielding transient allegedly smashes business walls, leaves 50 holes

A local transient was arrested on the weekend on suspicion of using a baseball bat to smash more than “50 holes” in the walls of several Canyon Country businesses Saturday.



Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a business on the 27100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, after receiving a report of vandalism call that was “happening now,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.



“A suspect allegedly took a baseball bat and hit numerous walls of the business, causing extensive damage,” she said. “There were probably like 50 holes on the wall,” she added, noting spray paint was also used to deface the same walls.



Joelangel Laborde, 27, of Canyon Country, described by arresting deputies as a transient, was arrested on suspicion of damaging property, a felony.



“The bat and spray paint were recovered,” Miller said.



The suspect was detained and placed in custody, with bail set at $20,000.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

