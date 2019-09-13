Big rig leaking 20 gallons of diesel prompts cleanup response

About 20 gallons of diesel leaking from a big rig north of Castaic on Interstate 5 prompted a quick response by firefighters and cleanup crews Friday before noon.



Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a big rig leaking diesel from a ruptured saddle tank, Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



The semi pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-5, at the 2,000-foot elevation level, near CHP Road.



Firefighters in two HazMat units who are specially trained to handle hazardous material were called to the spill.



“Caltrans was also en route,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



None of the 20 gallons got into the water system or storm drains.



“No lanes will be shut down at this time, big rig was able to make it to the dirt right shoulder,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard



“It’s very wide and open at that location, so hopefully we have enough room to accommodate the incident,” he said.



