CalArts to host production of ‘Finding Wonder’

By Raychel Stewart

Families can follow famous fairytale characters as they engage in an adventure-play at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita on Oct. 5-6.

“Finding Wonder” is described as an immersive theater experience by Stephanie O’Connor, executive director of Forge Ahead Arts. Attendees will be able to follow characters, such as Thumbelina, the Ugly Duckling and Rose Elf along a set created by volunteers from the Santa Clarita area.

“This play is really unique because the audience can get involved with actors and the set,” said O’Connor. “They won’t just be sitting and looking at a stage, they’ll be walking and interacting.”

The event is acceptable for people of all ages and is free to the public, but donations are welcome.

The theatrical play is an original piece written by Natasha Rabin and produced by Santa Clarita resident Lisha Yakub Sevanian, owner of Calgrove Media. Forge Ahead Arts, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering artistic expression and appreciation, also assisted in the production of this play.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the website https://findingwonder.eventbrite.com.

Patti Rasmussen contributed to this report.