Castaic Elementary remembers 9/11

Staff and students at Castaic Elementary School donned their most patriotic red, white and blue attire for a Cub Rally on Wednesday in honor of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



The school holds a cub rally once a month, and each is run by the students in a different grade level, according to Principal Allison West.



“Today’s cub rally is being facilitated by fifth grade because they study American history,” she added.



Castaic Elementary School students hold signs spelling out “Patriots Day” at the Cub Rally 9/11 remembrance event Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Fifth-grade students began the rally by explaining to their peers what exactly happened 18 years ago and the significance of the day.



“Eighteen years ago on this very day, terrorists attacked the United States,” fifth grader Grace Aguilar said. “About 3,000 people were killed in this attack, but many brave heroes did all in their power to save citizens who were in the Twin Towers that day. Firefighters rushed up as citizens rushed down, but others helped, too — police, brave citizens, so many.”



Aguilar then led students in the Pledge of Allegiance “to honor our country for keeping us safe.”



Lynda Ashley, a fifth-grade teacher at Castaic Elementary School, sings God Bless America with students at the Cub Rally 9/11 remembrance event Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Fifth-grade teacher Lynda Ashley also instructed students to talk to their parents and grandparents about 9/11 to find out more about what happened.



“I believe that every child needs to know this history, even though none of you were alive yet, but your parents and grandparents know this well,” Ashley told students.



Other fifth graders then performed a skit they had prepared about a child who actually got to see what happened on that day in New York.



Talan Richardson, 4th grader at Castaic Elementary School showing patriotic spirit at the Cub Rally 9/11 remembrance event Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal

Afterward, students spent a moment quietly reflecting on the heroes who were lost that day before singing “This Land Is Your Land.”



“As a parent, seeing my child, who wasn’t even born when 9/11 happened, do something to honor those who lost their lives is extremely special,” Pamela Day said. “It’s something so terrible that so many of us had to live through, yet so important for all of us to remember.”



Castaic Elementary School students hold signs spelling out “Patriots Day” at the Cub Rally 9/11 remembrance event Wednesday morning, Sept. 1. Gilbert Bernal/The Signal