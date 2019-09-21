COC joins partnership to provide apprenticeships across America

College of the Canyons will participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Growing Advanced Manufacturing Apprentices Across America program, which seeks to prepare and place 5,000 workers into pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship roles.

Led by West Los Angeles College and the South Bay Workforce Investment Board, the apprenticeship program was funded by a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support and expand registered apprenticeship in fields related to advanced manufacturing, specifically those in the aerospace and bioscience industries.

“This award propels College of the Canyons on to the national stage in the conversation regarding apprenticeship,” said Jeffrey Forrest, COC’s vice president of economic and workforce development. “In addition, the collaboration between colleges from different regions in the state of California is historic, and will become a pilot for encouraging similar partnerships among the 115 community colleges that comprise the California Community College System.”



The college will team up with El Camino College, and West L.A. College to deliver 1,500 apprentices and pre-apprentices in the next 48 months, according to Forrest, and the remaining 3,500 apprenticeships will be secured by educational institutions and workforce development entities located across the country.



Other local collaborative partners include Los Angeles Workforce Development Board, Los Angeles Economic Development Corp., Project Lead the Way, Training Funding Partners, Goodwill of Southern California and the Aero-Flex Unilateral Apprenticeship Committee, college leaders said, mentioning more information on the program can be found by visiting the website sw-apprenticeshipgroup.com/.