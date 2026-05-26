Ainsworth joins SCV Business and Real Estate Law Firm 

News release

Carl Kanowsky of the SCV Business and Real Estate Law Firm announced that Joanne Gervais Ainsworth has joined the firm as “of counsel.”

She hails from Boston area and moved to Santa Clarita in 2011. From 2012 to 2023 she owned and operated the Gervais School of Performing Arts, which was an artistic, dance school for students of all ages and abilities.

Under her direction, the studio performed across Southern California, including Disneyland and for the benefit of local animal rescues. Most recently, she was the executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry until moving on to her current and chosen career in law.

Graduating magna cum laude from St. Francis School of Law in August 2025, she recently passed the California bar exam on her first attempt. In a news release she said she is delighted to join Carl Kanowsky, Angela Serricchio and Roger Doumanian, who practice at Kanowsky & Associates.

She plans to practice business, real estate and animal welfare law.