County firefighters handle wash fire in Valencia

Los Angeles County FIre crews responded to a brush fire in the wash, near Magic Mountain Parkway and Railroad Avenue on Sunday.

Firefighters were alerted to a call just before 7 p.m. about a blaze engulfing the dry brush behind Dapper Dan’s car wash in Valencia.

Chief Brad Evans of Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion 6 said the incident, which had been dubbed the “Railroad Fire,” appears to have been caused by a homeless encampment.

“No structures threatened — they were quickly able to get a hose line around this thing and put it out,” Evans said. “Right now, we’re in mop-up mode; we got approximately five engine companies working, (as well as) two camp crews.”

Fire crews staged in two areas in order to access the fire one on Magic Mountain Parkway, and the other off Railroad Avenue.

Camp crews hiked down into the wash and cut down surrounding dry vegetation after firefighters put out the fire.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched and on the scene assisting firefighters.

No arrests were made at the scene according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. Derrick Ballentine.

Firefighters reported a half-acre was burned by the time crews extinguished the fire, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to county fire officials.