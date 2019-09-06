Couple arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap

A man and a woman from outside of the Santa Clarita Valley were arrested locally Thursday on suspicion they were trying to kidnap someone.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station made the arrest Thursday morning on behalf of detectives assigned to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau.



When asked for details about the alleged failed kidnapping attempt, Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the local sheriff station’s Detective Section, said the case is being handled by the Major Crimes Bureau.



A detective with the LASD’s Major Crimes Bureau, who declined to provide his name, said late Friday afternoon: “The case stems from a case that began a couple months ago.”



Noting that the case is still active, the detective said they would not be providing any further details.



A check of court records shows each of the suspects arrested Thursday were also arrested last fall on different charges.



Both the man and the woman were detained Thursday, each with bail set at $1 million.



A 44-year-old Sylmar man, described by local deputies as unemployed, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to kidnap someone for ransom. A 40-year-old self-employed woman from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap someone with the intent of robbery.



The man was arrested in Torrance in October on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor while the woman was arrested in November, in Pasadena, on a felony.



