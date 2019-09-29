Delectable desserts for unhealthy indulgences

While fast food may not be your first choice when in search of something sweet to sink your teeth into, it can certainly bring ease into acquiring your favorite meal of the day — dessert.

After all, summer is coming to a close, and with it, summer beach bods, which means it’s hibernation, or winter bod time.

Whether classic staples or newly revamped, here’s a list of some of the best fast-food desserts.

Hershey’s Sundae Pie, Burger King

Complete with a chocolate-creme filling, crumbly chocolate crust and topped with chocolate chips and syrup, this dessert is a chocolate lover’s dream come true. Though most would think that’s too much chocolate, the light whipped filling makes that near impossible.

In fact, it’s so sought after that troops travel hundreds of miles while deployed in Iraq for the sweet treat, according to the Washington Post. Back in 2003, the Baghdad International Airport was home to Iraq’s first Burger King, which allowed soldiers to get a little taste of home during their deployments, with a favorite being, of course, the pies.

Courtesy of McDonald’s

McFlurry, McDonald’s

There might be better fast-food desserts out there, but the list wouldn’t be complete without the addition of the McFlurry.

Though iconic, this soft-serve ice cream with candy or cookies mix in didn’t even originate in the U.S. It was invented in Canada in 1995, and the original Bathurst, New Brunswick, location takes a lot of pride in that. So much so that on it’s 20th anniversary in 2015, they created “mcflurries” over the restaurant with fake snow, according to CTV News.

Vanilla Cone, McDonald’s

Like the McFlurry, it wouldn’t be a complete list without the vanilla cone. This simple, yet classic item is ice cream in its best form — nearly bite-sized and served soft in a crunchy shell.

In 2017, McDonald’s completely revamped the treats, phasing out all its artificial flavoring and preservatives, amid some controversy for fast-food dessert aficionados, particular as they may or may not be depending on perspective. Now, the cone is labeled “reduced-fat” to make us all feel better about just how fast we consume it, and it clocks in at just 200 calories of sugary goodness.

Mini Churros, Jack in the Box

Churros, no matter how big or small, are almost never a bad idea. Jack in the Box takes your typical churro, chops it into five bite-sized pieces, and fills it with cinnamon sugar. The gooey caramel filling is what sets them apart from others.

Neopolitan Shake, In-N-Out

This addition comes as the perfect solution for those who can’t decide on which flavor milkshake they want.

Though not on their menu, the Neopolitan Shake is quite popular on their secret menu. It simply mixes all three of In-N-Out’s classics — chocolate, strawberry and vanilla — into the trinity of shake flavors all in one cup.

“I’ve tried to make other fast-food places do this for me, but it’s never as good,” Canyon Country resident Claire Oliver said. “I don’t know what it is, but these shakes are the perfect blend of flavors, and the ice cream is way better than any other shakes.”

Courtesy of Wendy’s

Frosty, Wendy’s

The Frosty is Wendy’s signature dessert is as iconic as the restaurant itself. This sweet treat was introduced when the restaurant first opened, and is one of five original menu items. In fact, both Wendy’s and the Frosty celebrated its 50th anniversary in May of this year.

The difference between a Frosty and other shakes? Its consistency — a mix between milkshake and soft-serve ice cream. According to Wendy’s, Frostys are always kept between 19 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve this ideal consistency.

Some even dare to order the Black and White Frosty, or vanilla and chocolate mix, which is another off-menu addition.

Cinnamon Twists, Taco Bell

While just as basic as the McDonald’s vanilla cone, these little puffs of cinnamon sugar are just as essential to the list.

Many were shocked to find out that they are literally just deep-fried rotini that is tossed in cinnamon sugar, but that didn’t stop their popularity. For just $1, you can get a good portion of twists, which though messy, make the perfect after-meal sweet.

Blizzard, Dairy Queen

By blending a popular topping straight into the ice cream, the Blizzard took the ice cream scene by storm. It was even dubbed as the biggest thing that happened to Dairy Queen when it was released in the 80s, years before the McFlurry came down from up North.

Like the change of a season, Blizzard flavors are constantly rotating, with a select number of signature creations that stick around all year.

Caramel Cheesecake Bites, Del Taco

These piping hot cheesecake and caramel bites are wrapped in a crispy shell, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and they have been a fan favorite since they were introduced 10 years ago.

The only challenge? Having to wait until they cool down to plop them in your mouth.

Cinnamon Apple Pie, Popeye’s

Though many may think that the McDonald’s Apple Pies take the cake, this one’s buttery, yet crispy crust and cinnamon sugar coating certainly gives all fast-food apple pies a run for their money. Then you’ve got the hot apple filling that’s actually full of apples to tie it all together. As far as apple pies go, they’re top-notch.

Santa Clarita resident Tanner Bergs said he recently discovered this dessert, and it’s quickly become his favorite.

“I don’t have a big sweet tooth … but I do love apples,” Bergs said. “I thought it would be way too sweet with cinnamon on top. Nope, it’s perfect. I won’t buy any other now.”

Cookies, Subway

As delicious if not more than their sandwiches, their cookies are soft and chewy with just the right amount of crunch. These treats come in a number of different flavors and are almost always fresh out of the oven.

Courtesy of Subway