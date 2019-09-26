Deputies respond to student threatening to crash into school

Local sheriff’s deputies responded to threats allegedly made late Wednesday afternoon by a high school student threatening to crash his vehicle into a building.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station dispatched the Mental Evaluation Team to join deputies on the call,which came out around 5 p.m.



“We are investigating something like that,” Lt. James Royal said, referring to the threat.



Royal said he was limited in what he was allowed to say about the call since the person involved is a juvenile.



There was no report of a vehicle crashing into a building.



