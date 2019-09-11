Missing Person, Nakita Monkhouse. Courtesy Art

Detectives seek help locating at-risk missing woman

On Wednesday, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit issued a news release seeking the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Nakita Marie Monkhouse.

Monkhouse was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5:17 p.m. in her residence on the 28400 block of Oak Springs Canyon Road in Canyon Country.   

Monkhouse, who also goes by the name Nikki Kichler, is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 100 pounds, blue eyes, and long purple hair, with a multitude of tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

According to detectives, she suffers from depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Her family is very concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. 

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit or Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Emily Alvarenga

