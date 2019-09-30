Family disturbance ends with car into building, suspect sought

While some family disturbances end with a door slam, a disturbance in Canyon Country Sunday ended with a car crashing into a wall.



On Sunday, about 6 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a family disturbance on the 27300 block of Evi Lane.



As of late Monday afternoon, deputies were still trying to find the suspect.



Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, described the call as a “family disturbance that ended up with a vehicle into a building. “



“The suspect allegedly took the victim’s vehicle and crashed it into a wall,” Miller said, noting the suspect and the victim are related.



“Suspect is outstanding and case is under active investigation by detectives,” she said, describing him only as an adult male.



The vehicle, a white sedan, was found inside a garage on Evi Lane when deputies arrived early Sunday evening.



“The crime is currently being classified as taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. That falls into auto theft,” she said.



No one was reported hurt in the crash.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident but cleared from the scene four minutes after getting to it, Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



