HandsOn: Serve to remember 9/11

HandsOn Santa Clarita, a nonprofit volunteer center, is hosting its sixth annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday to both pay tribute to the victims and honor those who began their service in response to the attacks.



In the time following the Sept. 11 attacks, the nation came together to serve, which is why they have created this event to give the local community an opportunity to show their support and gratitude.



The service day is expected to kick off with a volunteer rally, complete with breakfast and a 9/11 ceremony, as well as the chance for volunteers to turn in waivers, receive T-shirts and be introduced to their team leaders.



Volunteers will then be split up into groups to complete service projects at various locations in the Santa Clarita Valley, such as the Castaic Animal Care Center, the city of Santa Clarita’s fire restoration or tree planting projects, Help the Children, Domestic Violence Center, William S. Hart baseball and softball, or care packages for military and first responders, according to event organizers.



Those interested in volunteering are required to pre-register online and must attend the kickoff rally. Those who can’t volunteer but still want to contribute can make donations for care packages by contacting HandsOn for a list of needed items.



The sixth annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance is scheduled to begin with a volunteer rally from 7 to 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Firehouse Subs, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd., Suite E, in Valencia, followed by service projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



For more information, visit bit.ly/9-11ServiceDay or call 661-286-0208.

