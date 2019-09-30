HazMat firefighters respond to 30-gallon diesel spill

A HazMat response was called to a 30-gallon spill of diesel from a water company generator in Canyon Country on Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department that handle hazardous materials incidents arrived at Keaton Street and Northbrook Avenue, near Ermine Street, at 10:20 a.m. for reports of 30 gallons of diesel spilling into a storm drain, according to Marvin Lim, a Fire Department spokesman.

The spill started on Sunday, Sept. 29, according to LACFD Battalion Chief Nick Berkuta, who added, “Los Angeles County Fire with our health hazmat partners and the city of Santa Clarita (and SCV Water Agency) are working together to mitigate the spill and make sure the waterway is clean.”

No road closures were issued. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and a cleanup vendor were called to clean up any residue from the diesel.