Man accused of taking up-skirt photos pleads not guilty

A Santa Clarita man accused of secretly taking photos up the skirts of four unsuspecting women pleaded not guilty Thursday when he was arraigned.



Sebastian Barrales Raymundo, 21, faces four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct by secretly photographing the undergarments of another.



On Thursday afternoon, he appeared in a courtroom at the Santa Clarita Courthouse where he was formally charged with the crimes.



He pleaded not guilty, Venusse Navid, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Friday.



Raymundo was ordered to appear back in court Oct. 29, she said.

He allegedly took the surreptitious photos, including one of a student at a college campus in Santa Clarita, between April and June, DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago said in a news release issued Thursday.



The defendant was a student and worked for The Master’s University. If convicted as charged, he faces up to two years in jail. The case remains under investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parks Bureau deputies arrested Raymundo in June on suspicion of having used a concealed camera to take indecent photographs of people.



The photographs allegedly were taken under the skirts of four different unsuspecting women this year, on April 24, June 2, June 6 and June 12, according to the criminal complaint and an investigator.



The June 12 incident is alleged to have occurred during a fire on the TMU campus.

