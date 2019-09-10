Man sought after grabbing $4000 ring from Valencia store

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who ran from the J.C. Penney store Tuesday morning with a $4,000 ring after he asked a store clerk if he could see it.



The theft happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the J.C. Penney outlet inside the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.



“The man asked to see a ring that was valued at $4,000,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“The employee took the ring out of the case, and he said he wanted to see it,” she said.



“As soon as he got it, he took off,” Miller said.



The suspect was seen getting into a vehicle.



Deputies were immediately dispatched to the store and immediately began looking for the thief.



The man committed what is now considered grand theft apparently by himself.



The case is under investigation, Miller said.



