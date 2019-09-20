Man whose daughter died in crash sentenced to 364 days for vehicular manslaughter

A Santa Clarita Valley man convicted last month of vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter, Sophia Bella Cano Reveles, and David John Kelly, a 75-year-old from Green Valley, was sentenced to 364 days in jail.



John Reveles, 52, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing.



In August, a jury found him guilty of two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to Shiara Davila-Morales, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



Jurors, however, were unable to reach a verdict on a single count of child abuse.



“Reveles was sentenced on Wednesday to 364 days in county jail on both misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence counts and time to run concurrent,” DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Friday afternoon.



“The (charge of) felony child endangerment resulting in death charge was put over for pretrial,” he said, noting no date has been set for the court appearance.

Reveles was reportedly driving his daughter to an extracurricular activity at the time of the crash, around 5:30 p.m. on April 29, 2017, according to California Highway Patrol officials, when his Toyota Tacoma truck crossed over the double-yellow lines, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, around the 33000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Kelly and Reveles’ daughter were both killed in the crash, and John Reveles was left in critical condition for more than two weeks.

Reveles was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to officials familiar with the details of the investigation.

