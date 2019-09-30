Motorist hurt after slamming car into light pole

A man was injured and taken by ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday night after the car he was driving crashed head on into a traffic light pole in Newhall.
The solo-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Ridge Drive and Via Princessa.
“We have a car into a pole,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash at 8:31 p.m. and arrived at the scene four minutes later, Fire Department spokesman Martin Rangel said.
They found the nose of a black Cadillac DTS sedan wrapped around the light standard, airbag deployed and its front tires flattened.
A deputy at the scene said the driver was the sole occupant of the car and, despite the extensive front end damage, was expected to survive injuries described as minor.
