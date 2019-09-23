Newhall man accused of assaulting roommate

A Newhall man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of battery causing great bodily injury for allegedly punching his female roommate several times in the head.



Galin Petkov, 41, was arrested on suspicion of the felony about 3:30 a.m. Saturday by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



About an hour before he was arrested, deputies had “responded to the 24100 block of Wildwood Canyon Road, Newhall regarding a ‘battery just occurred’ call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said, describing the suspect as the alleged victim’s roommate.



“The suspect allegedly became angry with the victim and struck the victim multiple times in the head with his fists,” Miller said.



The victim, a woman in her mid-20’s, was treated on the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department



Petkov was placed in custody with bail set at $50,000.



