No train ticket, no fare, no clothes

Local sheriff’s deputies detained a naked man who was a Lancaster-bound Metrolink train passenger who, according to train officials, allegedly became unruly when the conductor asked him for his ticket.



“He didn’t have a valid ticket or fare,” Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson said early Tuesday evening.



The man also didn’t have any clothes on when deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station met the train as it stopped at the Newhall Station, according to officials.



“This happened on the train northbound from Los Angeles to Lancaster, on AV train 215,” Johnson said.



About 4:10 p.m., the train’s conductor approached this passenger and asked for his fare.



“The passenger became combative,” Johnson said, noting the man allegedly had neither ticket nor fare.



The conductor described the passenger’s behavior to Metrolink officials as “inappropriate.”



Train officials alerted deputies who met the train at 4:25 p.m., Johnson said.



The man was taken into custody.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

