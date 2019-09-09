A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Pedestrian hit near Vista Valencia Golf Course

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle in Valencia mid-afternoon Monday near the Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Shortly after 3:10 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a person hit on Tournament Road at Trevino Drive, by the golf course.

“This call came in as a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved,” Fire Department Supervisor Melinda Choi said late Monday afternoon.

Paramedics left the scene with the patient at 3:41 p.m., she said.

[email protected] 

661-287-5527 

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Jim Holt

