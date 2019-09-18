Saugus student diagnosed with whooping cough, school parents notified

A Saugus High School student has been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to a letter distributed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

In a letter sent Tuesday, health officials informed parents that at least one person had pertussis, or whooping cough, and that because children were in “close contact with this person” they had to release the information.

Whooping cough, according to officials, can spread from a cough or sneeze, and can start by looking like a cold that continually gets worse, eventually becoming coughing attacks that last several seconds.

“As the person catches his or her breath at the end of each coughing attack, they may make a ‘whoop’ sound, vomit or choke,” the news release from health officials read. “It can cause serious illness, leading to hospital stays and even death, especially in infants less than 6 months old.”

Whooping cough can be treated and prevented from spreading with antibiotics, according to officials.

If children begin exhibiting the signs of whooping cough, parents are advised to take them to their doctor immediately, and not attend school until they see a medical professional.

Anyone looking for more information can contact Diane Hamburger, Saugus High’s assistant principal at 661-297-3900.

Flu Season

In addition to discussing whooping cough, Santa Clarita health experts are sending out information about flu season being right around the corner, according to officials.

The standard vaccine is for adults aged 18 years and over, and for children aged 9 -17 years with parent/guardian present for consent.

Free flu shots are being offered at the following locations:

Canterbury Village Senior Living, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct.18.

Henry Mayo Fitness and Health (Town Center Drive), 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

SCV Senior Center (Bella Vida), Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Newhall), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Canyon Country Community Center (Flying Tiger Drive), 7-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Kaiser Permante members in the Santa Clarita Valley can receive free flu shots on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Santa Clarita Medical Offices 2 – 26877 Tourney Road, Santa Clarita.