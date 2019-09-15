SCV Chamber prepares for Cybersecurity Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced an upcoming forum aiming to provide businesses with practical information that will help protect a company’s most sensitive information.

“Cybersecurity: Take Control Before It Controls You,” is scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 6, and will feature presentations from industry experts who will discuss ways to protect your business’ information, financial transactions and computer software, according to chamber officials. A location is still to be announced.

“We’ve invited nationally renowned and industry experts to provide our local businesses with real-world, practical information on how to protect their businesses from cyber-attacks,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “This will be an engaging forum every type of business will want to attend.”

Nationally recognized cybersecurity expert Kent Rhodes, who serves as a faculty member at Pepperdine University and is chair of the Executive MBA program where he teaches executives about cybersecurity, will keynote the forum. Jeremy Stepan, president of Resurgence IT and local cybersecurity expert, will also be one of the primary speakers at the event, and others will be announced in the coming weeks.



“Cybercrime is one (of) the biggest challenges facing businesses of all sizes. It’s essential that businesses are fully informed and prepared,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages chamber operations. “The SCV Chamber is proud to be creating relevant value-driven programming for our members.”

Registration, networking and a continental breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release. Presentations will follow from 8-11 a.m.



Tickets are now available to be purchased at scvchamber.com and sponsorships can be requested by emailing [email protected]

