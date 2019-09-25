SCV man accused of lewd acts with a child faces 3rd trial

A former Disney executive accused of lewd acts with a child faces his third trial on the same allegations beginning next month.

For the second time in just over a year, the trial of Jonathan Blake Heely, 60, of Santa Clarita, ended in a hung jury last month.

Now, Heely is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Oct. 29 for his third jury trial, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday.

On Aug. 30, jurors weighing the evidence presented at Heely’s second trial told the judge they could not reach a verdict.

“The jury announced it was unable to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial,” DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago said earlier this month.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said in December 2017 that allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Department earlier in 2017, and the investigation resulted in three charges.

“We have no reason to believe there are other victims out there,” Sgt. Brian Hudson of the LASD Special Victims Unit said at the time. “However, if anyone has any additional information out there, we would encourage them to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Hudson also confirmed shortly after the arrest that the alleged crimes were not connected in any way to Heely’s employment with Disney.

Heely was charged with sexually assaulting female family members who were between the ages of 11 and 16 at the time of the alleged offenses, according to evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.

The alleged abuse took place between 2006 and 2010, according to the criminal complaint.

