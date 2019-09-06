Construction walls around a restaraunt space at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter announces that Slaters 50/50 will be coming this winter. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Slater’s 50/50 to open at Westfield in early 2020

Westfield Valencia Town Center announced a new burger establishment, Slater’s 50/50, is slated to open in the former Sisley space in 2020.

Slater’s 50/50 is set to open in Winter 2019-20 across from Saddle Ranch Chop House, according to Westfield’s website. The new location would be the chain’s 12th full-service restaurant, offering selections of burgers, bacon and beer.

While they always pay homage to their original 50/50 patty, which is made with 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, the restaurant menu is also full of other options like loaded flatbreads, salads, pastas, milkshakes and more, according to a news release.

“We’ve been anxious to announce the opening of Slater’s 50/50 and are pleased (to bring) another first-to-market business to the Westfield Valencia Town Center family,” Senior General Manager Corrine Barchanowicz said in the release. “The environment the restaurant brings is a perfect addition to the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Barchanowicz added Slater’s 50/50 is just one retailer that will soon join the Westfield Valencia Town Center, and more information on new store openings can be found by visiting westfield.com/valencia/stores/new-arrivals.

