Students to raise STEM funds with e-waste

By Raychel Stewart

Students of Emblem Academy and their parents are encouraging people to donate their old electronics during an e-waste recycling fundraising event.

People who wish to donate can bring items to Emblem Academy’s campus on Sept. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, activities and materials for students.

“The students engage with a lot of hands-on activities,” said Andrew Sherman, Emblem Academy parent volunteer. “What we raise from this fundraiser will go towards books, lab equipment and computer software.”

The items that can be accepted include computers, monitors, laptops, printers, cellphones, MP3 players, GPS systems and flat/tube televisions.

Volunteers will not be able to accept any item that is considered hazardous, such as kitchen appliances, batteries, light bulbs and vacuum cleaners.

About 44 million metric tons of e-waste was produced worldwide in 2017, according to a study done by the U.N.

Emblem Academy has partnered with the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, an environmentally focused organization, to help collect donations and have them recycled.

“We used to do this once a year, but since we get such great support from the community, we had to expand to twice a year,” said Sherman.

Emblem Academy has been holding e-waste fundraisers for seven years. Last time it was held, the school raised about $1,100 in funds.

