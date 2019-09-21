Thousands attend 25th annual River Rally

By Kimberly Silverio-Bautista

Approximately 15,000 volunteers gathered early Saturday morning, waiting to check-in for the 25th annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo.

Mayor Marsha McLean opened the rally with a welcome speech and thanked the community for making a difference towards the environment.

“Everybody let’s get to work, and onto the river,” she said.

The 1,300-square mile Santa Clara River is the last natural river in southern California, according to the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County website.

Volunteers committed to the preservation of their environment and the beautification of their city came to Newhall Saturday morning to participate in the River Rally. September 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal

Kelly Kacmar, a 34-year-old Valencia resident, said she wants the community to be educated on how to properly dispose of their waste as every piece of trash thrown affects the river.

“We really want everyone to come together just to learn that when you improperly dispose of your waste it can end up in the Santa Clara river harming the environment and wildlife,” Kamar said. “It can eventually lead to the ocean as well.”

Bill Weber and his snake staffed the Placerita Nature Center booth at the Environmental Expo that accompanied the River Rally. September 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal

Kacmar, a project technician in the city of Santa Clarita, was taking part in the clean up for the first time.

“This kind of support is amazing to see, especially the first time being here,” she added.

David Megenson, an assistant principal at Mission View Public Charter School, attended the rally with students, and said the school plans to continue volunteering to clean up the river as the years progress.

September 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal

Nonprofits and companies, like Waste Management, provided information by educating and promoting resources to the community so they can know how to manage their waste disposal.

“We are just here promoting how to recycle properly, keeping it to bottles, cans, paper, cardboard and glass, and just really spreading the word about keeping plastic bags out of the recycle,” commercial recycling manager Ashley Cortez said.

Other booths, like Eco Choices Environmental Club and the city of Santa Clarita, were selling metal straws, and had a white board asking, “What did you pick up in the river,” with pieces of trash taped to the board.

September 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal