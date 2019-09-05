Three Smith education bills clear the Senate, head to governor’s desk

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, saw three of her education bills pass through the state Senate on Thursday.

Assembly Bill 543, AB 1233 and AB 1729 all passed through the Senate with a 40-0 vote.

AB 543 is a bill designed to make information and resources on sexual harassment prevention and procedures more accessible to high school students, according to a news release distributed by Smith’s office Thursday.

“This bill would require each school site in a school district, county office of education, or charter school, serving pupils in any of grades nine through 12, inclusive, to create a poster that notifies pupils of that policy and to prominently and conspicuously display the poster in specified public and private areas (and) each bathroom and locker room at the school site,” according to the language in the bill. “The bill would authorize the poster to be prominently and conspicuously displayed in public areas at the school site, as specified.”

The bill would also require the posters to be age-appropriate and displayed in English as well as the primary language of 15% of the student population.

AB 1233 would allow for free Advanced Placement exams for low-income or foster youth, and would be paid for by a grant program administered by the state Department of Education.

AB 1729 would extend provisions that allow for and increase high school summer enrollment in community college courses, according to the bill’s language.

“As a lifelong education advocate, I’m proud my bills will contribute to advancing the best student outcomes,” Smith said in the release. “These bills promote a safe environment in schools, equity in standardized testing and greater pathways to higher education. I look forward to their signing into law.”

The bills now head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for signing, at which time he’ll have 12 days from when they get to him to sign, approve without signing or veto the bills.