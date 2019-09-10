Truck fire sparks small brush fire near Weldon Canyon, out in 25 minutes

A burning big rig sparked a small brush fire mid-afternoon Tuesday near Weldon Canyon and where Interstate 5 connects with Highway 14, in the Newhall Pass.



Shortly after 3:45 p.m., a semi caught fire on the I-5 overpass near Weldon Canyon and by 4 p.m. firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on the fire scene.



“They reported an eighth of an acre on fire moving through grass, uphill towards The Old Road,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said shortly after 4 p.m.



By 4:10 p.m., all forward progress of the fire was reported to have been stopped.



The fire, dubbed the Weldon Incident, burned an eighth of an acre.



When the fire began, officers with the California Highway Patrol shut down three lanes of the northbound I-5, leaving open the fast lane and the lane adjacent to it.



