Two hurt in Stevenson Ranch crash

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch.
The crash happened shortly after 10:50 a.m. on The Old Road at Market Center, involving a Ford pickup and a Honda Civic.
Passing motorists notified the California Highway Patrol that one of the people injured in the crash was a man with facial injuries.
“This call came in as a traffic collision with a man bleeding from the face,” said Chris Thomas, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Paramedics were dispatched to the crash at 10:54 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 11 a.m., he said.
CHP also received reports of a local driver having trouble breathing.
“Two people were transported to the hospital,” Thomas said.
