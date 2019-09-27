Woman arrested after dog found ‘barely alive’

A woman was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty in Saugus on Friday afternoon after witnesses phoned the sheriff’s station to say they saw a dog yelping loudly.

The dog, believed to be a small Chihuahua mix, was barely breathing when deputies arrived, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred on the 23000 block of Drayton Street in Saugus around 1 p.m., Miller said.

“One of the deputies transported the badly injured dog to the animal shelter himself,” a post on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Twitter read.

A vet was expected to assess the extent of the dog’s injuries, per the post.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty charges, Miller added.

The incident remains under active investigation and no information is available on the dog’s condition at this time.

