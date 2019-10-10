Avenues Supported Living Services to host ‘Intelligent Lives’ screening

By Kaitlyn Nickerson

For the Signal



A screening of “Intelligent Lives,” a film following the lives of three young adults with intellectual disabilities, is expected to give Santa Clarita Valley residents a glimpse into how those with intellectual and developmental disabilities lead meaningful lives.



The film, created by award-winning filmmaker Dan Habib and narrated by actor Chris Cooper, seeks to “transform the label of intellectual disability from a life sentence of isolation into a life of possibility,” according to the “Intelligent Lives” website.



The screening is hosted by Avenues Supported Living Services, a nonprofit devoted to helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and is scheduled to include a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer discussion in addition to the film.



“I think there’s a gap in between the community knowing the challenges of the day-to-day. So being able to screen this movie kind of fills that gap,” said Natalie Cavarretta, director of development at Avenues SLS.



The goal of Avenues SLS is to equip adults who have intellectual disabilities so they can live on their own, find jobs, be active in the community, and effectively do everything that the community does. “Intelligent Lives” shows the reality of this vision in the lives of three different individuals. Cavarretta hopes the narratives in the film can illustrate to the community the potential of intellectually disabled individuals.



“This film encompasses the challenges they face, and what we can do to help the community and everyone who is in it,” Cavarretta said.

The film screening is scheduled 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and will take place at the Bella Vida senior center at 27180 Golden Valley Road. The cost is free and tickets are available at https://www.avenuessls.org/event/intelligent-lives-free-movie-screener/