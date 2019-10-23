Barger elected to lead north county transportation coalition

With unanimous support from the board of directors, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger was elected Wednesday to chair the North County Transportation Coalition. Barger and the board are to manage $2 billion in transportation improvements in North Los Angeles County.



“Whether you travel by car, train or bus, the North County Transportation Coalition’s main goal is to help you get to your destination safely, quickly and efficiently,” said Barger, who represents the 5th district, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, in a news release. “This effort requires strong relationships with our local, state and federal partners and a firm resolve to achieve successful outcomes for our region.”



In the Santa Clarita Valley, Barger hopes to add additional southbound truck lanes through the Newhall Pass and create more high-occupancy vehicle and carpool lanes on Interstate 5, through Santa Clarita to Castaic, according to Barger.



Other improvements Barger is looking forward to include updating the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line and upgrading local major streets and intersections, the news release said.

For more information about North County Transportation Coalition, go to www.northcountytransportationcoalition.org

