Bench warrant issued for man accused of knifepoint robbery

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who was previously arrested on suspicion of robbery for allegedly robbing a local business at knifepoint in July.



A bench warrant was ordered on Sept. 19 for the arrest of Roberto Alonso, 31, described by deputies as an unemployed transient, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Thursday.



On July 22, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station followed up on reports of a robbery that occurred at a business on the 25500 block of The Old Road, in Stevenson Ranch.

A man entered the business and allegedly threatened store employees with a large knife during the commission of a robbery, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post on the station’s Facebook page in July.

Given details of the robbery, detectives from two specialty teams at the station worked on the case together, according to the post.

Deputies with the Crime Impact Team teamed up with deputies assigned to the Summer Crime Enforcement Team in a joint effort to find the suspect, Miller said. Working off information culled from the company’s video surveillance cameras, the two teams worked “around the clock.”

Alonso was booked into custody with bail set at $50,000.

Custody documents show he was released from custody about 10 hours after he was arrested.

