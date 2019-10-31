Bench warrant issued for man accused of shooting, killing his dog

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear in court after he was accused of shooting and killing his German shepherd this past summer.

Christopher Ray Nard, 57, was scheduled to appear Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court, but when he did not show, the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Nard was charged in August with one felony count each of cruelty to an animal with a personal use of a gun allegation and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

He pleaded not guilty in court Aug. 9.

According to Deputy District Attorney Bradley Lieberman, Nard shot 9-year-old Shiloh with a rifle on July 9.

At the time of his arrest on July 11, law enforcement officers described Nard as a man who “is severely depressed.”

Nard was released from custody on bond the day after his arrest.

The accused man faces a possible maximum sentence of 13 years in prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter: @jamesarthurholt

