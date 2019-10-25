Big rig rolls off Interstate 5 in Castaic

A big rig carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of plastic pellets rolled off Interstate 5 onto The Old Road just north of Highway 126 late Thursday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the big rig came off the 5 freeway while traveling southbound, taking out a light pole and about 100 feet of chain link fence before it came to a rest on its side on The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

“There were no chemicals or anything on board,” Greengard said. “It leaked some diesel out of its fuel tanks, but no hazmat crews were ordered.”

The Old Road remained closed from Muirfield Lane to Turnberry Lane for approximately six hours while crews worked to clean up the scene, Greengard added.

No information was immediately available on the condition of the driver.

Crews work to clean up the scene after a big rig rolled off Interstate 5 onto The Old Road late Thursday night. Dan Watson/The Signal