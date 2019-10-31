Bomb Squad called to retrieve suspicious device in Tick Fire zone

Bomb squad technicians were called into the Tick Fire zone Thursday morning, after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was found in the area.



About 10 a.m., members of the specially trained Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Arson and Explosive Detail were called to spot a near Vasquez Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station joined them in the joint investigation, Deputy James Nagao said Thursday.



The device was attached to a tree in the area.



Lt. Jim Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to the call, referring all official comment about the operation to the LASD bomb squad.



At 10:45 a.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to the same location when a resident reported seeing what looked like smoke near the intersection.



“The lady who called said she saw something smouldering at that spot,” Fire Department spokeswoman Melanie Flores said.



About 11:30 a.m., the bomb squad took the device to an area set aside to detonate explosives, called the LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau-Arson/Explosives Detail Explosives Ranch where the device was rendered “destructive safe,” Nagao said.



Investigators recovered “significant evidence” during the operation, he added.



