Car fire in Newhall Pass Friday morning spurs response

As firefighters continued to battle the Saddleridge Fire from Sylmar to Reseda, a brush fire from a vehicle burning in the Newhall Pass, diverted some of their attention on Sierra Highway close to where Highway 14 and Interstate 5 meet.



Several firefighting units, including water-dumping aircraft, responded shortly after 10:45 a.m. to reports of a car fire spreading to brush on the 22100 block of Sierra Highway, near Foothill Boulevard.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department got to the fire three minutes after getting the call, Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



At least a half-dozen Fire Department engines from two battalions responded to the fire, as did two rescue helicopters, 15 and 18.



Within 30 minutes, fire officials at the scene released many of those units, Rios said.



