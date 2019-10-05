Child taken to hospital after report of family disturbance

A child was transported to the hospital following a family disturbance late Friday night in Newhall.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a family disturbance near the intersection of 16th Street and Walnut Street, according to Lt. James Royal of the station.

“There’s really not much I can say right now,” he said. “It’s still being investigated.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the scene for reports of an assault, according to dispatch supervisor Art Marrujo.

Deputies were unable to comment on the nature of the call or the condition of the child at this time.

A Sheriff’s Station official reported “there was not a criminal report taken,” when reached for comment Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.